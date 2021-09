3 1 of 3 Shelton Fire Department/Contributed photo Show More Show Less 2 of 3 Shelton Fire Department/Contributed photo Show More Show Less 3 of 3





SHELTON — One person was injured after hitting a parked car and a home with his vehicle Monday.

Firefighters and emergency personnel arrived at the Waverly Road home about 8 p.m., finding a sedan in the rear yard wedged between the home and a large wood pile.