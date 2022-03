SHELTON — Three families were displaced Monday after a blaze tore through a Perry Avenue home.

No one was injured, but the American Red Cross is assisting the three families, according to Deputy Fire Chief Paul Wilson.

Three fire companies, under the command of Assistant Chief Mike Plavcan, responded to the reported blaze at 3:17 p.m. Wilson said upon arrival, firefighters observed a “heavy fire” on the third-floor rear porch of the two-and-a-half-story wood framed multifamily dwelling.

“An attack hose was stretched off Engine 2 to the side entrance to gain access to the fire,” Wilson said. “Due to the high winds, the fire had extended into the third-floor living area, attic space and knee walls.

“Fire crews were able to extinguish the fire quickly but needed conduct extensive overhaul checking for hot spots and extinguishing these areas,” Wilson added.

Wilson said the house was deemed inhabitable due to extensive fire and water damage. The Red Cross responded and relocated all families, he said.

The Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.

