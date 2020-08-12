Shelton FD receives $34K FEMA grant

Shelton Fire Department Shelton Fire Department Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Shelton FD receives $34K FEMA grant 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

SHELTON — The city’s fire department has received a financial boost to buy personal protective equipmen.

Shelton Fire Department has been granted $34,712 of the $7.8 million in Federal Emergency Management Agency direct assistance grants. Deputy Fire Chief Paul Wilson said the money would be used for PPE needed in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

In all, 340 fire departments nationwide received grants through the agency’s FY2020 Assistance to Firefighters Grant COVID-19 Supplemental program. Additional phases will soon be announced.

The Fiscal Year 2020 Assistance to Firefighters Grant Program COVID-19 Supplemental is a supplemental funding opportunity under the Assistance to Firefighters Grant Program, one of three FEMA grant programs that focus on enhancing the safety of the public and firefighters with respect to fire and fire-related hazards.

The AFG-S Program provides financial assistance directly to eligible fire departments, nonaffiliated emergency medical service organizations and state fire training academies for critical Personal Protective Equipment and supplies needed to prevent, prepare for and respond to the COVID-19 public health emergency.

The program represents part of a comprehensive set of measures authorized by Congress and implemented by the Department of Homeland Security. FEMA awards funding for the project directly to the agencies.

brian.gioiele@hearstmediact.com