Shelton FD rescues 2 from water after boat overturns

First responders pulled two men from the Housatonic River on Saturday afternoon after the boat they were on overturned.

Shelton Fire Chief Francis Jones III said the 10-foot aluminum motorboat overturned about 450 feet off the Shelton shoreline. It happened around 4:15 p.m. Jones said a Fanny Street resident heard the two calling for help and immediately called 911.

“Members of Echo Hose Fire Company No. 1 Squad 1 donned cold-water immersion suits and used a resident’s rowboat to reach the two males in the water,” Jones said.

He said firefighters Andrew Toth and Matt Perkowski were able to pull one victim into the rowboat before going into the water to rescue the other victim.

“The rescuers and victims were brought back to the Shelton shore and transported to Bridgeport Hospital with signs of hypothermia,” said Jones.

Jones said mutual aid dive teams from Bridgeport and Derby were activated but ultimately were not needed.

The Shelton Fire Department’s marine unit pulled the overturned vessle to shore and secured it on the Shelton side of the river around 4:43 p.m.

The state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection was notified and responded to investigate.