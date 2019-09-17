Shelton Fire Log: Calls for water leak, car accidents

Monday, Sept. 2

At 8:20 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to 11 Coram Road for a tree on wires. An engine responded.

Tuesday, Sept. 3

At 8:17 a.m., the Echo Hose Co. 31 responded to 115 Hill Street to assist EMS. A unit responded.

At 8:30 a.m., the Huntington Co. #3, Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to the Kindercare Day Care Center, 1 Trap Falls Road, for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. An engine responded.

At 11:34 a.m., the White Hills Co. #5 and the Huntington Co. #3 responded to 16 Brookfield Drive for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. An engine responded.

At 12:15 p.m., the Huntington Co. #3 responded to 19 Fern Drive for a low hanging wire across the road. An engine responded.

At 2:15 p.m., the Echo Hose Co.#1, Huntington Co. #3 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to the Shelton Lakes Health Care Center, 5 Lake Road, for a reported possible freon leak from an air conditioning unit. An engine and a rescue truck responded.

At 3:36 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to 573 Howe Avenue for a public service call; water leaking into a first-floor apartment. Firefighters found a water leak in a kitchen pipe in an unoccupied second floor apartment caused the call. A rescue truck responded.

At 5:14 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Huntington Co. #3 responded to Route 8 southbound near exit 12 for a motor vehicle accident. An engine and a rescue truck responded.

Thursday, Sept. 5

At 2:27 p.m., the Huntington Co. #3 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to Mohegan School at #47 Mohegan Road for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. The alarm was accidentally transmitted during a fire drill. A unit responded.

Saturday, Sept. 7

At 1 a.m., the Huntington Co. #3 and the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to Route 8 northbound between exits 12 and 13 for a motor vehicle accident. An engine and a rescue truck responded.

At 11:32 a.m., the the Huntington Co. #3 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to the area of 524 Shelton Avenue for a car fire. Two engines responded.

At 1:45 p.m., the White Hills Co. #5 responded to 71 Maple Avenue for an odor in the home. An engine responded.

At 2:01 p.m., the Huntington Co. #3 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to 2 Snowberry Lane for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. Two engines responded.

At 3:46 p.m., the Huntington Co. #3 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to Dexter Drive and Park Avenue for smoke in the area. Two engines responded.

Sunday, Sept. 8

At 4:42 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to the Riverwalk Park, 37 Canal Street, for a public service. An engine responded.

At 4:57 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to 138 Hillside Avenue for a public service; lockout. An engine responded.

Monday, Sept. 9