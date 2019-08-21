Shelton Fire Log: Emergency plane landing, television fire, downed power lines

Shelton fire departments responded to the following calls between Aug. 12-18.

Monday, Aug. 12

At 7:42 a.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to the Sinsabaugh Heights Housing Complex, 187 Meadow Street, for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. Smoke from cooking caused the alarm. A unit responded.

At 7:52 a.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to 132 Woodland Park for a carbon monoxide alarm activation. An engine responded.

At 10:25 a.m., the Huntington Co. #3, White Hills Co. #5 and the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to the Brownson Country Club, 15 Soundview Avenue, for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. An engine and a ladder truck responded.

At 1:04 p.m., the Huntington Co. #3, White Hills Co. #5 and the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to the Brownson Country Club, 15 Soundview Avenue, for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. An engine and a ladder truck responded.

Tuesday, Aug. 13

At 4:58 a.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1, White Hills Co. #5 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to 58 Congress Avenue for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. An engine responded.

At 10:09 a.m., the Huntington Co. #3 responded to the area of 258 Buddington Road for power lines down in the road. The lines were down due to a fallen tree. An engine responded.

At 11:33 a.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to 420 Howe Avenue for a carbon monoxide issue in a vacant building under demolition. A rescue truck responded.

At 2:43 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1, Huntington Co. #3 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to the Shelton Intermediate School, 675 North Constitution Boulevard, for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. Three engines, a rescue truck and a ladder truck responded.

At 8:09 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to 33 Birch Street for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. Smoke from cooking caused the alarm. An engine responded.

Wednesday, Aug. 14

At 1:07 a.m., the White Hills Co. #5 responded to White Oak Road for a motor vehicle accident. An engine responded.

At 8:52 a.m., the Pine Rock Co. #4 and the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to Wesley Heights Housing Complex, 580 Long Hill Avenue, for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. A unit responded.

At 9:01 a.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to the Conti Realty Building, 415 Howe Avenue, for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. A child accidentally pulled a fire alarm box. An engine responded.

At 4:22 p.m., the Huntington Co. #3 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to a Winthrop Woods Road for a report of a car fire. The vehicle was found not to be on fire but overheated. An engine responded.

At 7:55 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to 38 Coram Road for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. An engine responded.

Thursday, Aug. 15

At 11:40 a.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Huntington Co. #3 responded to 16 Spice Bush Lane for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. An engine, a rescue truck and a ladder truck responded.

At 12:09 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to the Plumb Library, 62 Wooster Street, for an odor of natural gas in a utility room. An engine and a rescue truck responded.

At 6:08 p.m., the Huntington Co. #3 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to 96 North Street for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. Smoke from cooking caused the alarm. An engine and a ladder truck responded.

Friday, Aug. 16

At 9:27 a.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to 231 Sunwood Drive for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. A ladder truck responded.

At 11:41 a.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to 17 Monroe Street for an animal stuck on a roof. A rescue truck responded.

At 1:23 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to 357 River Road for a television set on fire. The fire was out upon arrival of firefighters. An engine responded.

At 4:14 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to the area of East Knollwood Terrace for smoke in the area. An engine responded.

At 6:45 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to Constitution Boulevard South and Waterview Drive for a motor vehicle accident. A rescue truck responded.

At 7:10 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to the Housatonic River to assist a seaplane that had to make an emergency landing. Two marine units responded.

At 8:22 p.m., the Huntington Co. #3, Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to the Split Rock Complex, 702 Bridgeport Avenue, for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. An engine and a ladder truck responded.

Saturday, Aug. 17

At 6:52 a.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to the Sinsabaugh Heights Housing Complex, 187 Meadow Street, for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. Smoke from cooking caused the alarm. An engine and a ladder truck responded.

At 4:50 p.m., the White Hills Co. #5 responded to Indian Well State Park off Indian Well Road to assist a boat that had broken down in the lake. A unit responded.

At 8:56 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to 48 Fort Hill Avenue for a public service call. An engine responded.

Sunday, Aug. 18

At 8:10 a.m., the White Hills Co. #5 and the Huntington Co. #3 responded to 116 Beardsley Road for a fire in the rear of the home. The fire was out upon arrival of firefighters. The cause of the fire is under investigation. Two engines responded.