Shelton Fire Log: Illegal burning, toaster oven fire, car accidents

The Shelton Fire Department responded to the following calls this past week.

Monday, Sept. 9

At 12:50 a.m., the Huntington Co. #3, Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to the Marriott Residence Inn, 1001 Bridgeport Avenue, for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. An engine, a rescue truck and a ladder truck responded.

Tuesday, Sept. 10

At 2:16 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1, Huntington Co. #3 and the Pine Rock Co. #5 responded to 26 Tamarac Ridge Circle for a fire in a toaster oven. The fire was out upon arrival of fire units. An engine and a rescue truck responded.

At 7:38 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to South Constitution Boulevard and River Road for a motor vehicle accident. A rescue truck responded.

At 8:11 p.m., the Huntington Co. #3, Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to the Enterprise Corporate Tower #1, 1 Corporate Drive, for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. Dust from construction activated a smoke detector. An engine and a rescue truck responded.

Wednesday, Sept. 11

At 7:13 a.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to Dunkin Donuts, 427 Howe Avenue, for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. A unit responded.

At 3:05 p.m., the White Hills Co. #5 and the Huntington Co. #3 responded to Leavenworth Road and School Street for a motor vehicle accident. An engine responded.

Thursday, Sept. 12

At 1:56 p.m., the Huntington Co. #3 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to 17 Centerview Drive for an electrical fire. An engine responded.

At 3:40 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to 24 Wall Street for a public service call. An engine responded.

At 10:17 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to the Hewitt Hospital, 45 Maltby Street, for an odor of gas in the building. An engine responded.

At 10:48 p.m., the Huntington Co. #3, Pine Rock Co. #4 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to 23 Andrew Drive for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. An engine and a ladder truck responded.

Friday, Sept. 13

At 10:32 a.m., the White Hills Co. #5 and the Huntington Co. #3 responded to 25 Hubbell Lane for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. An engine responded.

At 5:13 p.m., the Huntington Co. #3 responded to Cayer Circle for an overhead electrical power line problem. An engine responded.

Saturday, Sept. 14

At 1:38 p.m., the Pine Rock Co. #4 and the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to 714 Long Hill Avenue for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. A ladder truck and a utility truck responded.

At 6:25 p.m., the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to 32 Fanny Street for an illegal open burning. An engine responded.

Sunday, Sept. 15

At 12:55 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Huntington Co. #3 responded to Route 8 southbound near exit 11 for a motor vehicle accident. An engine and a rescue truck responded.

At 3:38 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Huntington Co. #3 responded to Route 8 southbound near exit 12 for a motor vehicle fire. An engine and a rescue truck responded.

At 7:27 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to 19 Sunset Drive for an open burning. A ladder truck responded.

Monday, Sept. 16

At 12:04 a.m., the Huntington Co. #3, Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to the Hilton Garden Inn, 25 Old Stratford Road, for an odor of natural gas in the lobby area. Firefighters and gas company officials found small leak in a gas supply line in the hotel kitchen. An engine and a ladder truck responded.