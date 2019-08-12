Shelton Fire Log: Illegal open burning, fire alarms, motor vehicle accidents

Shelton fire departments responded to the following calls between Aug. 5-7.

On Aug. 5, at 6:07 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to #45 Westminster Avenue for an illegal open burning. An engine responded.

On Aug. 6, at 8:05 a.m., the Huntington Co. #3, Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to the Courtyard by Marriott Hotel at #780 Bridgeport Avenue for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. The alarm was caused by steam from a shower in the area of the exercise room. An engine and a ladder truck responded.

On Aug. 6, at 10:05 a.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Huntington Co. #3 responded to route 8 southbound near exit 14 for a motor vehicle accident. An engine and a rescue truck responded.

On Aug. 6, at 5:25 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to the Ripton Housing Complex at #423 Howe Avenue for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. Smoke from cooking caused the alarm. An engine and a ladder truck responded.

On Aug. 6, at 6:51 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Huntington Co. #3 responded to route 8 southbound near exit 11 for a motor vehicle accident. An engine and a rescue truck responded.

On Aug. 7, at 12:02 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to the Wooster Street Market at #70 Wooster Street for a motor vehicle accident. A rescue truck responded.