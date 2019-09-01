Shelton Fire Log: Person stuck in elevator, trash can fire, motor vehicle accidents

Shelton fire departments responded to the following calls between Aug. 19-25.

Monday, Aug. 19

At 9:53 a.m., the Huntington Co. #3 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to 23 Andrew Drive for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. An engine and a ladder truck responded.

At 5:24 p.m., the Pine Rock Co. #4 and the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to 111 Rocky Rest Road for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. An engine responded.

At 5:29 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Huntington Co. #3 responded to route 8 southbound near exit 12 for a motor vehicle accident. Two engines responded.

At 5:49 p.m., the Pine Rock Co. 34 responded to Crosby Commons at 580 Long Hill Avenue for an odor in the building. There was no fire. The cause of the odor was not determined but the building was under a power outage. Two engines responded.

At 5:54 p.m., the Huntington Co. #3 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to 55 Church Street for smoke in the garage. There was no fire. the smoke was caused when lightning struck the attached garage and shorted out electrical wiring. Two engines and a ladder truck responded.

Tuesday, Aug. 20

At 8:53 a.m., the Huntington Co. #3 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to the area of Ripton Road for smoke in the area. Firefighters found an illegal open burning at 139 Ripton Road caused the smoke condition. Two engines responded.

At 9:02 a.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to the HoneyCell Corporation, 600 Bridgeport Avenue, for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. the alarm was transmitted during a test. An engine responded.

At 9:13 a.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to 196 Myrtle Street for an odor of natural gas in the building. Upon arrival and investigation firefighters found a gas stove switch was left on causing the odor. An engine and two ladder trucks responded.

At 12:41 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to the Oakdale Storage Facility, 486 River Road, for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. An engine responded.

At 6:54 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to the Butler Commercial Services Building, 97 Bridgeport Avenue, for a fire alarm activation. A vehicle left running in a garage caused the alarm to activate. An engine responded.

At 8:43 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to Howe Avenue at Brook Street for a motor vehicle accident. An engine responded.

Wednesday, Aug. 21

At 9:57 a.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to the Ripton Housing Complex, 423 Howe Avenue, for a person possibly stuck in an elevator. A rescue truck responded.

At 3:23 p.m., the White Hills Co. #5 and the Huntington Co. #3 responded to Maple Avenue for a motor vehicle accident. An engine responded.

At 3:50 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to the Sunnyside Boat Launch off River Road for a fire in a trash can. An engine responded.

At 5:54 p.m., the White Hills Co. #5 responded to the area of 162 Birdseye Road for a power line down in the road. An engine responded.

At 6:03 p.m., the Huntington Co. #3 responded to the area of 99 Chamberlain Drive for a power line down in the road. An engine responded.

At 6:13 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1, Huntington Co. #3 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to route 8 southbound near exit 12 for a motor vehicle accident. An engine and two rescue trucks responded.

Thursday, Aug. 22

At 4:06 a.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to the Shelton Animal Shelter, 11 Brewster Lane, for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. An engine responded.

At 7:45 a.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to the Sikorsky Aircraft Plant III, 33 Platt Road, for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. A broken fire sprinkler pipe struck by a fork lift loading pallets on a storage rack caused the alarm. A rescue truck responded.

At 4:07 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Huntington Co. #3 responded to route 8 southbound near exit 12 for a motor vehicle fire. Two engines and a rescue truck responded.

At 5:58 p.m., the Huntington Co. #3 responded to a motor vehicle accident on Sorghum Road. An engine responded.

At 1:53 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to 18 Fairfield Avenue for a carbon monoxide alarm activation. An engine responded.

Friday, Aug. 23

At 7:24 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to Coram Avenue at Coram Road for a motor vehicle accident. A rescue truck responded.

Saturday, Aug. 24

At 2:47 a.m., the Huntington Co. #3, Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to the Mark Apartments, 7 Acadia Lane, for an electrical hazard inside a unit. An engine and a ladder truck responded.

At 1:12 p.m., the White Hills Co. #5 and the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to 1 Indian Well Road to assist EMS with a patient who was injured in a wooded area. An engine, a rescue truck and ladder truck responded.

At 4:35 p.m., the Huntington Co. #3 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to 45 Pinewood Lane for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. An engine responded.

At 6:50 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to 27 Plaskon Drive for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. An engine and a ladder truck responded.

At 7:58 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to the Helen DeVaux Housing Complex, 91 Howe Avenue, for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. An engine and a ladder truck responded.

Sunday, Aug. 25

At 10:36 a.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to 196 Myrtle Street for an animal rescue. Firefighters removed a cat from the roof of a house. A rescue truck responded.

At 1:35 p.m., the Huntington Co. #3, Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to the Brightview Assisted Living Complex, 30 Beard Saw Mill Road, for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. An engine and a ladder truck responded.