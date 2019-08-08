Shelton Fire Log: Strange odor brings units to Modern Plastics

Shelton fire departments responded to the following calls between July 23 and Aug. 4.

Tuesday, July 23

At 12:26 a.m., the Huntington Co. #3 and the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to the Marriott Residence Inn, 1001 Bridgeport Avenue, for a carbon monoxide alarm activation. An engine responded.

At 7:55 a.m., the Huntington Co. #3 and the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to Route 8 northbound for a car fire. The fire was out upon arrival of fire units. An engine responded.

At 10:09 a.m., the Pine Rock Co. #4, Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Huntington Co. #3 responded to Modern Plastics, 88 Long Hill Cross Road, for an odor of smoke in the building. There was no fire. The odor was caused when a burned power line to the building caused a power outage to the structure. An engine, a ladder truck and the tower truck responded.

At 12:34 p.m., the White Hills Co. #5, Huntington Co. #3 and the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to the Elizabeth Shelton School, 138 Willoughby Road, for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. Two engines and the tower truck responded.

At 1:10 p.m., the White Hills Co. #5 and the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to 14 Hiawatha Trail for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. Two engines responded.

At 1:25 p.m., the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to 3 Murphy’s Lane to assist EMS. An engine responded.

Thursday, July 25

At 12:39 p.m., the Pine Rock Co. #4 and the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to Oronoque Trail and Piegan Trail for an electrical hazard; power line down. An engine responded.

At 1:38 p.m., the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to the River Ridge Condos at 665 River Road for a carbon monoxide detector activation. An engine responded.

At 7:06 p.m., the Pine Rock Co. #4 and the Huntington Co. #3 responded to 110 Old Stratford Road for a public service call; lockout. An engine responded.

At 7:36 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to Coram Avenue at Cornell Street for a motor vehicle accident. A unit responded.

At 9:48 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to 48 Katherine Court for a public service call. An engine responded.

Friday, July 26

At 7:30 a.m., the White Hills Co. #5 and the Huntington Co. #3 responded to 28 Little Fox Run for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. Smoke from cooking caused the alarm. An engine responded.

At 8:15 a.m., the Pine Rock Co. #4 and the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to Anco Engineering, 217 Long Hill Cross Road, for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. An engine and a ladder truck responded.

At 4:56 p.m., the White Hills Co. #5 and the Huntington Co. #3 responded to Maple Avenue for a motor vehicle accident. An engine responded.

Saturday, July 27

At 12:45 p.m., the White Hills Co. #5 responded to the area of 606 Walnut Tree Hill Road for an electrical hazard; power line down in the roadway. An engine responded.

At 2:14 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to Verizon Store, 401 Bridgeport Avenue, for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. An engine and a ladder truck responded.

Sunday, July 28

At 2:38 p.m., the Pine Rock Co. #4 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to the Housatonic River to assist Orange FD with removal of an injured person from the riverbank. Two marine units and a rescue truck responded.

At 5:34 p.m., the White Hills Co. #5 and the Huntington Co. #3 responded to East Village Road near School Street for a car fire. An engine responded.

At 10:58 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to the Hewitt Memorial Hospital, 45 Maltby Street, for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. An engine responded.

Monday, July 29

At 9:37 a.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to Talalay Global Industries, 510 River Road, for a fire alarm activation. An engine, a ladder truck and the tower truck responded.

At 3:34 p.m., the Pine Rock Co. #4 and the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to Gardner Heights Hospital, 172 Rocky Rest Road, for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. The alarm was transmitted during a fire drill. An engine and a ladder truck responded.

Tuesday, July 30

At 11:01 a.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to 240 Meadow Street for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. An engine responded.

At 12:41 p.m., the Huntington Co. #3 responded to Bridgeport Avenue at Beard Saw Mill Road for a motor vehicle accident. An engine responded.

At 3:02 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to 50 Ivy Brook Road for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. An engine and a ladder truck responded.

At 4:03 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Huntington Co. #3 responded to Route 8 southbound near exit 13 for a motor vehicle accident. An engine and a rescue truck responded.

At 4:17 p.m., the Huntington Co. #3, Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to Enterprise Corporate Tower #1, 1 Corporate Drive, for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. An engine, a ladder truck and a tower truck responded.

At 5:15 p.m., the Huntington Co. #3 responded to #5 Copper Penny Lane to assist EMS with a patient. A rescue truck responded.

Wednesday, July 31

At 6:22 a.m., the Pine Rock Co. #4 and the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to Gardner Heights Hospital, 172 Rocky Rest Road, for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. The alarm was transmitted during a fire drill. A unit responded.

At 10:14 a.m., the White Hills Co. #5, Huntington Co. #3 and the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to 59 Nicholdale Road for smoke in the house. There was no fire. The smoke was caused by a malfunction in a water heater. Two engines, a ladder truck and a tower truck responded.

At 12:03 p.m., the Huntington Co. #3, Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to 1000 Bridgeport Avenue for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. An engine, a ladder truck and a tower truck responded.

At 3:31 p.m., the Huntington Co. #3 responded to Old Shelton Road for a power line down. An engine and a utility truck responded.

At 3:51 p.m., the Huntington Co. #3 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to 32 Windsor Road for a carbon monoxide alarm activation. An engine responded.

At 3:55 p.m., the Huntington Co. #3 responded to Bridgeport Avenue at Huntington Road for a motor vehicle accident. A rescue truck responded.

At 4:11 p.m., the White Hills Co. #5 responded to the area of 10 Birchbank Road for a power line down. An engine responded.

At 6:17 p.m., the Huntington Co. #3 responded to a mutual aid call to the Nichols Fire Company in Trumbull to standby. An engine responded.

At 9:56 p.m., the Huntington Co. #3 responded to Longmeadow Road for a motor vehicle accident. An engine responded.

Thursday, Aug. 1

At 3:17 p.m., the Pine Rock Co. #4 and the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to 50 Ivy Brook Road for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. The alarm was caused when a sprinkler head broke and leaked when struck by a forklift. An engine and a ladder truck responded.

At 5:32 p.m., the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to 714 Long Hill Avenue for a carbon monoxide alarm activation. An engine responded.

At 5:39 p.m., the White Hills Co. #5 and Huntington Co. #3 responded to the area of 276 Leavenworth Road to investigate several small drums of pesticides left on the roadside. An engine responded.

At 6:21 p.m., the Huntington Co. #3 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to 10 Snowberry Lane for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. An engine responded.

At 7:25 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. 31 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to Bridgeport Avenue at Nells Rock Road for a report of smoke in the area. Two engines responded.

Friday, Aug. 2

At 11:05 a.m., the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to 29 Manhassett Trail for a carbon monoxide alarm activation. An engine responded.

At 11:20 p.m. the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to the Housatonic River to assist a boater in distress. A marine unit responded.

Saturday, Aug. 3

At 12:11 a.m., the Pine Rock Co. #4, Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Huntington Co. #3 responded to Gardner Heights, 172 Rocky Rest Road, for smoke coming from a fire alarm panel. The smoke was caused by an undetermined short circuit in the panel. Two engines, a ladder truck and a rescue truck responded.

At 8:06 p.m., the Huntington Co. #3 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to 336 Huntington Street for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. An engine and a ladder truck responded.

Sunday, Aug. 4

At 7:56 a.m., the Huntington Co. #3 responded to Thompson Street for a tree on power lines. An engine responded.

At 8:35 p.m., the White Hills Co. #5 and the Huntington Co. #3 responded to 9 Wheatfield Lane for an illegal open burning. Two engines responded.