Shelton GOP primary fight spawns new group

Eight Republicans — all of whom will be on the primary ballot next month — have joined forces in their attempt to force their way on the November ticket.

“Here for Shelton” is a group started by Anne Gaydos, Mark Holden, Tom Minotti, Mike Gaydos, Peter Squitieri, Greg Tetro, Chris Jones and Jim Capra. All but Capra were passed over by the Republican Town Committee at last month’s caucus.

Capra, who was unanimously supported in his run for re-election in the Board of Aldermen’s Fourth Ward, now faces a fight from Bernie Simons. Simons was a surprise primary candidate for the Fourth Ward and is backed by some RTC members in his efforts.

“The name says it all,” said Capra. “We will work to keep your taxes low or even lower while providing infrastructure improvements, a top-notch education for our children, and responsible and balanced development.”

Holden, Minotti and Anne Gaydos submitted signatures to primary for the Board of Education, on which they are all incumbents. Tetro and Squitieri are seeking spots in the Third Ward, while Mike Gaydos is running for the Second Ward. Jones is seeking to get a spot on the ballot for a Planning & Zoning seat.

The primary will be Tuesday, Sept. 10. Polls will be open 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Capra said the alliance will accomplish its goals “through fiscal responsibility and accountability through an open and transparent process that all can understand.”

“We will open and maintain positive communication channels with all city departments to ensure collaboration that will result in overall positive progress and growth,” Capra added

“Here for Shelton” will hold its first event Thursday, Aug. 15, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Caloroso’s “The Cove” private room, 100 Center Street. For more information on this event, email hereforshelton@gmail.com

