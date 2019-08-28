Shelton High announces AP Scholar awards

More than 110 students have earned AP scholar awards in recognition of their exceptional achievement on AP exams, according to Shelton High School Interim Principal Kathy Riddle.

Four students, Cristina Chirsky, Siddharth Jain, Natalie Klimaszewski and Emma Parkes, qualified as National AP Scholars by earning an average grade of 4 or higher on a 5-point scale on all AP exams taken, and grades of 4 or higher on eight or more of these exams.

Thirty-four students qualified for the AP Scholar with Distinction Award by earning an average of at least 3.5 on all AP exams taken, and grades of 3 or higher on five or more of these exams. Those students are Amanda Bean, Gregory Beaudoin, William Bronson, Rachel Brown, Christopher Calabrese, Cristina Chirsky, Andrew Connolly, Owen Corbett, Maria Curran, David Ferrara, Christopher Frost, Sarah Gloria, Nicholas Henckel, Siddharth Jain, Jason Juncker, Karina Keller, Louise Kim, Skyler Kim, Natalie Klimaszewski, Samuel Kocurek, Martin Kovachev, Amanda LoMonte, Emanuel Louime, Luke Notaro-Roberts, Emma Parkes, Deepthi Prakash, William Riordan, Giulia Salvio, Kaylin Sorensen, Colin St. Pierre, Noah Vargoshe, Anna Weissenberg, Ananya Yadav and Sydney Youd.

Twenty-eight students qualified for the AP Scholar with Honor Award by earning an average grade of at least 3.25 on all AP exams taken, and grades of 3 or higher on four or more of these exams. These students are Narmer Bazile, Tej Bidja, Megan Bisson, Grace Boles, Lily Boles, Alyssa Bretan, Emily Broad, Mia Camerino, Margherita Carlucci, Jules Cayer, Joseph Davis, Jonathan Dias, Spencer Hatfield, Arlind Hima, John Ilano, Anoushka Jayasuriya, Adam Krzywosz, Jenna Melanson, Brian Modica, Eric Modica, Suhaas Nadella, Julia O’Neill, Clayton O’Brien, Sean Rago, Ian Sevillano, Margaret Smalick, Hayley Tranner and Jessica Wurms.

Fifty students were awarded an AP Scholar award by earning an average grade of at least 3.25 on all AP exams taken, and grades of 3 or higher on three or more of these exams. AP Scholars include Joseph Agreda, Griffin Arnone, James Baklik, Brian Berritto, Rachel Bishop, Matthew Cho, Julia Condo, Damaris Cristofano, Brian Dahdal, Olivia Darby, Taylor Darchangelo, Robert Dillon, Jacob Falanga, Deanna Fava, Michael Giovannini, Destiny Haray, Grace Horwedel, Erin Keary, Caitlyn Kelley, William Kelley, Taaseen Khan, Michael Kichar, Jeff Lim, Jinxia Lin, Pauline Dianne Makinano, Arianna Malick, Camyrn Mazerolle, Matthew McGee, Colin Mengold, Tania Montano, Stylianos Mysirlidis, Alexander Nip, Sarah Oxner, Dhir Patel, Vinu Pillai, Kevin Platt, Elizabeth Porto, Robert Quevedo, Haroon Saadat, Michael Ray Sawan, Nardin Sayoufi, Amanda Schafenberg, Mark Shiavo, Stephanie Schofield, Jacqueline Turiano, Victoria Villalobos, Tori Weed, Iris White, Zoe Yoon and Garrett Ziperstein.

In the 2018-19 school year, 373 Shelton High School students took 599 examinations as part of the College Board Advanced Placement program.