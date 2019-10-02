Shelton High back to school night Oct. 3

Shelton High School’s annual “Back to School Night” will be held on Thursday, Oct. 3, from 6 to 8 p.m.

Shelton High Interim Principal Kathy Riddle invites all parents and guardians to attend this informative event. The evening activities will begin at 6 p.m. Parents and guardians should report directly to their child’s homeroom where a daily student schedule will be distributed.

The evening events will allow families to meet their child’s teachers, learn about the school’s expectations, course content, curricula and other school and classroom procedures. Student representatives will be available to direct parents throughout the building.