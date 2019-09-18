Shelton High college fair Monday

Shelton High School will be hosting its annual financial aid night combined with its college fair on Monday, Sept. 23.

The financial aid presentation will begin at 5:30 p.m., followed by the college fair from 6:30 to 8. Representatives from approximately 150 colleges, universities, technical schools and the armed services will be attendance to meet with students to discuss education and career opportunities, admission requirements and financial aid.

For more information, contact the Shelton High School Career Center at 203-922-3004, ext. 1551.