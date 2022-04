SHELTON - High school graduation has been set for June 22.

The Board of Education, at its meeting Wednesday, approved the graduation day. The ceremony will begin at 6 p.m. at Finn Stadium. Rain dates have been set for June 23 and 24.

“We are looking forward to that date,” Superintendent Ken Saranich said. “High school graduation is one of the shining aspects of the city.”

Principal Kathy Riddle said the graduation ceremony will “return to pre-pandemic unless there are significant changes.”

The high school senior prom will be May 7 at Anthony's Ocean View in New Haven, and the junior prom will be May 21 at the Amber Room in Danbury.

