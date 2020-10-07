Shelton High honors September’s top students, employee

Shelton High School has announced awards for its September students and employee of the month. Shelton High School has announced awards for its September students and employee of the month. Photo: Shelton High School / Contributed Photo Photo: Shelton High School / Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Shelton High honors September’s top students, employee 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

SHELTON — The high school has announced awards for its September students and employee of the month.

The students of the month are Lillya Akande, Samantha Atkinson, Juan Miguel Barranco, Luke Barrozo, Cecilia Beaudoin, Allison Bonfiglio, Jennifer Borucki, Stephen Bracero, Joseph Ciambriello, Matthew Darak, Dominick Davis, Asjah del Pino, Gregory Fiscus, Caitlin Gius, Alexander Guerra, Laryssa Guimaraes Gabriel, Charles Hare, Jessie Lee Hunter, Ashley Jacob, Lindjana Kazaferi, Devin Kiehl, Michael Lysik, Gabriella Maggi, Nico Marini, Claire McNeil, Alexander Nip, Arthur Oliveira, Alexander Osborn,Bailey Ovesny, Melaina Roberto, Porshae Rose, Joshua Rut, Annelyse Sherman, Jennie Silinsky, Alexia Skeete, Anala Smith, Isabella Tellez, Julia Tomcho, Christian VanDusen, Chet Wildman, Grace Wong and Zoe Yoon.

Michele Piccolo was honored as the school’s employee of the month.

brian.gioiele@hearstmediact.com