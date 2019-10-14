Shelton High honors top students, employee

Shelton High School recently announced the students of the month and employee of the month for September.

Students of the month were Brandon Albaladejo, Candy Almonte Montilla, Yana Baltsevych, Kaitlyn Bergers, Martin BojnecIV, Sydney Byron, Michael Callinan, Frank Capite Jr., Christopher Carroll Jr., Christopher Cavagnuolo, Thomas Connery, Kristina Cooper, Benjamin DeMartino, Brooke Doolan, Mary Falsetti, Hanna Farag, Kyle Figol, Haley Foothorap, Mariah Hamel, Maxwell Henning,Andrew Jack, Nicholas Jackson, Jackson Jones, Thomas Killian, Samuel Klein, Inis Kojeli, Nell Komorowski, Madison Mackniak, Robert Marcinauskis, Maeve Marks, Michelle Marty, Kamrynn McCurdy, Michael Morrison, Haley Oko, Taylor Ostrosky, Jose Quesada III, MeganRodko, Catherine Santa, Majd Saymeh, Ethan Stutheit, Joshua Vega, Allyssa Verdicchio, Leah Verrilli, and Victor Zelaya Barrio.

The Shelton High School Employee of the Month was Erik Martire.