Shelton High named December's top students, employee

SHELTON — The high school has named its top students and employee for December.

The students of the month are Michael Alberici, Kayla Bailey, Lily Banks, Korey Barber, Kayleigh Bartlett, Julia Battistelli, Dylan Brown, Shane Isaiah Cardoso, Carly Cipriano, Sofia DeVellis, Rachel Dillon, Gly Fequiere, Sofia Gasbarro, Jacob Giard, Juliana Gidwani, Carly Hajducky, Inis Kojeli, Denis Lalaj, Katie Luckner, Troy Mandulak, Samantha McCook, Megan Melanson, Taylor Melanson, Philip Norris, Tori Petrone, Ruben Rivera, Benjamin Robinson, Anastasia Rodova, Matthew Sahagun, Catherine Santa, Jason Santos, Xiomara Santos-Colon, Sami Sobh, Daniel Straborny, Kylee Taylor, Danielle Turcotte, Brody Turnbull, Nadya Uyar, Evan Wieler, Ryan Woods, Miriam Wulff, Piper Yegidis and Jahnai Young.