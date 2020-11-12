Shelton High names October’s top students
SHELTON - The high school has announced its top students for October.
The school’s students of the month are Jasmine Alexander, Yana Baltsevych, Rachel Camiglio, Taylor Capela, Elizabeth Cayer, Emily Codere, Julia Collings, Abigail De Los Santos, Benjamin DeMartino, Dominic DiMauro, Sean Drury, Lexa Fernandes, Adriana Franzese, Noelle Garretson, Maya Giampaolo, Danielle Gifford, Edvin Gjegjaj, Jack Gloria, Kyle Heiden, Connor Jensen, Amanda Kiman, Christian Magel, Marissa Manzo, Anthony Martinez, Sada Mussa, Pranav Nair, Spencer Natera-Smith, Lorencio Ndoji, Keira O'Connor, Madalyn Paige, Erieana Pappano, Diya Patel, Samantha Rago, Rachel Ravi, Marisa Savino, Nicholas Schildknecht, Tatianna Smith, April Torres, Anthony Voccola and Kevin Williams.