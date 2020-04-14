Shelton High names top students, employee for March

Shelton High School has announced its top students and employee for the month of March.

The March students of the month are Brandon Acervida, Kayla Bailey, Stephen Bracero, Natalya Correia, Adam Cummings, Ria Dalvi, Katelyn Davis, Chloe Falcioni, Ava Gigliotti, Hailey Greenleaf, Siddharth Jain, Anushka Jayasuriya, Kayla Jones, Julia Kmiec, Nell Komorowski, Ryan Kudej, Andrew Libby, Max LoMonte, Jackie Lupia, Kaitlynn Matthew-Rios, Claire McNeil, Grace McPadden, Nathan Moniz, Michael Mourtadh, Keira O’Connor, Amanda Pearce, Tyler Rich, Sarah Ryan, Olivia Salluhi, Xiomara Santos-Colon, Justin Sanzo, Aine Saranich, Sammie Smalick, Eun Sok Hong, Alyssa Teixeira, Avary Tornow, Greg Uanino, Santos Veloso and Jashsay Williams.

Tracey Trabka is the high school employee of the month.