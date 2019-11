Shelton High open house Nov. 14

The garden at Shelton High School, recently redesigned by member of the Olde Ripton Garden Club. The garden at Shelton High School, recently redesigned by member of the Olde Ripton Garden Club. Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Shelton High open house Nov. 14 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Shelton High School is inviting all interested parents and students to an open house on Thursday, Nov. 14, at 6:30 p.m. Participants will be introduced to our program of studies, graduation requirements, sports, clubs and activities. A tour of our facility will also be provided. For more information, call 203-922-3004 ext. 1551.