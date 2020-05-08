  • Lauren Baudo celebrated her 17th birthday with a caravan of vehicles, including the Huntington Fire Department hook and ladder truck. Lauren is pictured with her brother, Logan, and mother, Carla, center. Photo: Contributed Photo / Connecticut Post

SHELTON — The coronavirus pandemic did not stop Lauren Baudo’s friends and family from giving her a loud 17th birthday celebration on May 1.

Baudo’s loved ones were joined by the Huntington Fire Department, with its hook and ladder, in the horn-honking caravan bash that worked its way by her home. Baudo, a senior at Shelton High School, was joined by her mother, Carla, and brother, Logan, for the birthday celebration.

