Shelton High student who posted video with gun threatening to kill released to his family after court appearance

DERBY — An 18-year-old Shelton High School student arrested Wednesday after allegedly posting a video threatening his classmates will be confined to his home with an electronic monitoring device, a judge ruled.

Eliezer Reyes appeared at Derby Superior Court Thursday on charges of first-degree threatening, second-degree breach of peace and brandishing a facsimile firearm.

Judge Peter McShane released Reyes to his family with a promise to appear back in court Oct. 3.

Board of Education Chairman Mark Holden and schools Superintendent Chris Clouet said Reyes was not allowed in school on Thursday and that there would be extra security at the schools.

Shelton Police received numerous reports on Wednesday regarding a threatening video that was posted online.

In a Facebook post, local law enforcement said, “the video shows a gun, and the male states that if someone messes with him tomorrow, and he goes to school, he is willing to kill someone. Police were able to quickly identify and locate the male in the video. Police also located and seized a weapon that matched the weapon in the video.

“Thank you to all that swiftly reported this incident to the police and provided the video for the investigation. This was key to resolving this issue in a timely manner,” police stated in the Facebook post.