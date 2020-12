SHELTON — Shelton High students received an early Christmas present from the Board of Education.

The board, at its virtual meeting last Wednesday, voted unanimously to waive the parking fees for the second quarter for those students driving to school — a savings of $25.

In August, the Board of Education voted to waive parking fees for high schoolers during the first quarter of the school year. The board had stated when making this decision that it would revisit the parking fee before each new quarter.

Waiving the parking fees for the first quarter cost the district some $7,000, school Finance Director Rick Belden said at the time.

In other business, the board also voted to purchase 12 football helmets and 12 shoulder pads from Riddell for $9,138. The funds will come from the high school’s athletic fund.

