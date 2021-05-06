Shelton High students earn Weller scholarship awards

SHELTON — Six Shelton High School students received scholarships from The Weller Foundation Inc.

Emma Buglione, daughter of Christopher and Janet Buglione of Shelton, earned the $6,000 Louis J. LaCroce Medical/Health Sciences Scholarship. The scholarship was established in 1995 and renamed in 2020 to honor a former Trustee Louis J. LaCroce, to encourage and financially assist a student to pursue a career in the healthcare field. Buglione will be attending Hofstra University in the fall to pursue a career as a physician's assistant.

Ethan Stutheit, son of Christopher and Jessica Stutheit of Shelton, earned the $500 Paul W. Broggi Communications Award. The award was established in 1986 to honor an outstanding senior who has achieved recognition in communications. He will be attending Full Sail University to study film and cinematography.

Neha Jayanna, daughter of Shwetha Jayanna of Shelton, earned the $500 Eleanor F. Moore Business Award. The award was established in 1973 to honor an outstanding senior who has achieved recognition in business. Jayanna plans on studying business and data analytics at the University of Connecticut in the fall.

Yana Baltsevych, the daughter of Valeriy and Iryna Baltsevych of Shelton, was awarded the $500 Senior Science Award. The award was established in 1962 to honor an outstanding senior who has achieved recognition in science. She plans on attending the University of Connecticut to study biology sciences.

There were two recipients of the $3,000 Vincent A. Voccia Vocational Award. The award was established in 1983 by the Foundation and goes to a senior interested in a vocational or technical career. Connor Farren, son of Gregory and Emily Farren of Shelton, will be attending Lincoln Technical Institute to study computer numerical control machining and manufacturing. Andrew Kluk, son of Robert Kluk and Ana Addario of Shelton, will be attending Porter and Chester Institute and will study for a career as an electrician in industrial, commercial and residential venues.

The Weller Foundation Inc., is a non-profit organization that was established in 1962 to provide financial assistance to educational, charitable and civic organizations.