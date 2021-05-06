Shelton High students earn Weller scholarship awards

3
SHELTON — Six Shelton High School students received scholarships from The Weller Foundation Inc.
Emma Buglione, daughter of Christopher and Janet Buglione of Shelton, earned the $6,000 Louis J. LaCroce Medical/Health Sciences Scholarship. The scholarship was established in 1995 and renamed in 2020 to honor a former Trustee Louis J. LaCroce, to encourage and financially assist a student to pursue a career in the healthcare field. Buglione will be attending Hofstra University in the fall to pursue a career as a physician's assistant.