SHELTON — Five Shelton High students recently earned awards from The Weller Foundation, Inc.

Ria Dalvi, daughter of Ashish Dalvi and Pallavi Raje-Dalvi, won the $6,000 Weller Computer Science/Technology Scholarship. This scholarship was established in 2008 to encourage and financially assist a student to pursue a career in computer science. Dalvi will be pursuing a degree in Software Systems Development at Georgia Institute of Technology in the fall.

Chelsea Safo, daughter of Samuel Safo and Nadia Adoto, earned the $500 Paul W. Broggi Communications Award, which honors an outstanding senior who has demonstrated the ability to achieve recognition in communications. Safo will be attending Southern Connecticut State University.

John Esteves, son of Sergio and Elisabete Esteves, won the $500 Eleanor F. Moore Business Award, which honors an outstanding senior who has demonstrated the ability to achieve recognition in business. Esteves plans on studying Finance at Sacred Heart University in the fall.

Mia Kmetz, the daughter of Joseph and Maureen Kmetz, received the $500 Senior Science Award, which honors an outstanding senior who has demonstrated the ability to achieve recognition in science. Kmetz plans on attending the University of San Diego as a pre-med student.

Louis Giordano, the son of Joe and Lynn Giordano, received the $3,000 Vincent A. Voccia Vocational Award, which is presented to a senior to assist in preparation for a vocational or technical career. Giordano will be attending Lincoln Technical Institute to study in the Electrician Training Program.