Shelton High students earn academic honors

Shelton High School students Rachel Brown, Dustin Keller, center, and Owen Corbett were recently honored as National Merit Commended Students.

Shelton High School students Rachel Brown, Dustin Keller and Owen Corbett were recently named Commended Students in the 2020 National Merit Scholarship Program (NMSC).

About 34,000 Commended Students throughout the nation are being recognized for their exceptional academic performance.

Brown, Keller and Corbett placed among the top 50,000 scorers of more than 1.5 million students who entered the 2020 competition by taking the 2018 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test.

“Those being named Commended Students have demonstrated outstanding potential for academic success,” stated NMSC officials in a press release. “These students represent a valuable national resource. Recognizing their accomplishments, as well as the key role their schools play in their academic development, is vital to the advancement of educational excellence in our nation.”