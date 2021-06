SHELTON — Two high school students have been recognized for their leadership skills.

Melaina “Lainey” Roberto and Robert Quevedo each earned the Connecticut Association of Boards of Education Student Leadership Award. High school Principal Kathy Riddle announced the awards during the Board of Education’s regular meeting on May 26.

Currently ranked eighth in her class, Roberto will be attending Boston University in the fall.

Roberto has been a member of the United Girls' Choir, the largest choir in southern Connecticut, for eight years and a member of the choir’s Leadership Academy for four years. Leadership Academy members, learn and teach music theory and conducting, as well as social skills, to other young women.

She volunteers with her choir and her local senior center regularly, Riddle said.

Roberto is the communications coordinator of the SHS Student Council, managing social media and keeping communication between students and the community.

A dedicated artist, Roberto attended a residency at Wesleyan University for visual arts and musical theater.

“Over quarantine, she created a magazine publication detailing how young people were handling the pandemic,” Riddle said. “She also created a mural that highlights our school’s values that sits at the entrance to high school for her senior capstone project.”

Riddle said Roberto “hopes to continue to create and assist small businesses and shift media stereotypes through creative advertising.”

Riddle called Quevedo “a naturally well-rounded individual with a variety of interests that he has been committed to for most of his life.”

Ranked ninth in the class, Quevedo is “an integral member of both our varsity soccer and volleyball teams" and intends to major in aerospace engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute.

Riddle said that music is one of Quevedo’s passions, adding that he has been playing the piano and the saxophone since he was in fifth grade. He is involved in the school’s marching band as well as a jazz band that has performed at various functions within the school district and city.

“For his senior capstone project, Rob assisted a local music teacher in teaching piano lessons to students,” Riddle said.

Riddle said Quevedo frequently volunteers his time fundraising to help pay for transportation to competitions.

