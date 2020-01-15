Shelton High tennis courts to get needed makeover

The Shelton High School tennis courts have been razed in preparation for refurbishment in the coming weeks. The Shelton High School tennis courts have been razed in preparation for refurbishment in the coming weeks. Photo: Brian Gioiele / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Brian Gioiele / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Shelton High tennis courts to get needed makeover 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

SHELTON — The Shelton High School tennis courts will, at long last, be refurbished — with added help from the bond market.

The Board of Aldermen at its meeting Jan. 9 approved paying $445,569.50 to Hinding Tennis LLC to refurbish the high school tennis courts, which were built in the 1970s. Of that total, the aldermen said $306,659 would come from borrowing in the bond market.

Mayor Mark Lauretti said that amount is in addition to $138,910 that came from the state’s Local Capital Improvement Programs funds already appropriated for the project by the aldermen in March 2019.

The site has already been leveled and net posts removed in preparation for the renovation. The work will include drainage around the perimeter to handle water coming off the adjacent hill, said Lauretti.

“Where this project has taken a different course is we will be putting in footings and foundation around the perimeter of the court … (so) in future, if it is decided, the city can build a building and enclose that area,” he said.

Lauretti said enclosing the area would allow for a multipurpose facility since bad weather often means sports teams must move practice to a gymnasium or cancel it. An enclosed facility would offer a better option than a local gym, ne said.

"This facility would be available for all sports teams and other school activities but could also be used by the public in one form or another,” said Lauretti.

The additional footing and foundation work add about $100,000 to the overall cost, he said.

"I’m not sure any other educational campus in the state would have a complex of this magnitude,” said Lauretti.

Lauretti said the contractor is expected to begin pouring the footing and foundations in the next couple weeks, weather permitting. The court’s surface will be prepared early in the spring.

Other business

Democrat Edwin Hellauer and Republicans Steve Chuckta Jr., Chairman G. Michael DeAngelis and Donald Ramia were all reappointed to the Water Pollution Control Authority for four-year terms.

The aldermen approved $4,620 to city corporation counsel Teodosio Stanek LLC and $1,765.50 to assistant corporation counsel Thomas Cotter.

brian.gioiele@hearstmediact.com