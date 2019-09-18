Shelton High to go crazy for color with run

Shelton High School is hosting its third annual Crazy 4 Color 5K Run and Family Fun Run on Saturday, Oct. 19, at 8:30 a.m. starting at Finn Stadium.

Shelton High School is hosting its third annual Crazy 4 Color 5K Run and Family Fun Run on Saturday, Oct. 19, at 8:30 a.m. starting at Finn Stadium.

All proceeds will help to support the Shelton High DECA and FBLA business and marketing student programs as well as the school’s cross country boys and girls athletes.

The Crazy 4 Color Road Race is for all ages and is open to the public. To register, visit www.hitekracing.com and click on the Calendar button and then scroll down to find race registration. Those who register early get a free Shelton’s Crazy 4 Color T-shirt, while supplies last.

Event organizers are also looking for sponsors from the community. For more information, email pgarrett@sheltonpublicschools.org.