Shelton High to hire additional security after fight arrests

The garden at Shelton High School, recently redesigned by member of the Olde Ripton Garden Club.

An additional security guard will be hired for Shelton High School in the wake of a rash of physical altercations among students, according school Superintendent Chris Clouet.

Clouet said there were three separate fights — one on Wednesday, Dec. 4 and two others on Friday, Dec. 6 — at the school last week that led to the arrest of five girls.

“We had a number of girls in fights last week,” said Clouet, “and this behavior is unacceptable. We put the district’s disciplinary code into effect. The administration and teachers will work with the students to remind them that this type of behavior is unacceptable in our schools.

“We were thinking about adding a security officer, but this has made us decide to take action and do it,” added Clouet. “We need more supervision in the hallways.”

Shelton Police Lt. Robert Kozlowsky said each of the juveniles was charged with breach of peace. The fights were not connected, according to police. Three of the students were 15 years old, one was 16, and another was 17.

Kozlowsky said the fights would not be classified as major considering the charges filed.

Clouet said the introduction of social media only complicates matters, as these types of fights are now filmed and placed on social sites almost immediately.

“These types of incidents are ugly and unacceptable, and we are committed to student safety above all else,” said Clouet, adding that these latest incidents, as well as the increase in student vaping use forced the move to hire an additional security officer.

brian.gioiele@hearstmediact.com