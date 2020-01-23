Shelton Historical Society annual meeting Feb. 2

The Shelton Historical Society will hold its annual meeting on Sunday, Feb. 2, at 2 p.m. at the Huntington Congregational Church Fellowship Hall, 19 Church Street. The Shelton Historical Society will hold its annual meeting on Sunday, Feb. 2, at 2 p.m. at the Huntington Congregational Church Fellowship Hall, 19 Church Street. Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Shelton Historical Society annual meeting Feb. 2 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Former Shelton High educator and independent historian Carolyn Ivanoff will offer a program, Every Man (and Woman) His Own Doctor, at the annual meeting of the Shelton Historical Society on Sunday, Feb. 2, at 2 p.m. at the Huntington Congregational Church Fellowship Hall, 19 Church Street.

Ivanoff’s program will examine what it was like to need and experience medical care in 19th century America. How did people handle and treat inevitable illnesses that come with the human condition? On the frontier, far from any medical help or knowledgeable practitioner, individuals and families had to rely on themselves and their own abilities to treat illnesses.

A garden was an utmost necessity for many Americans and home medical manuals evolved to contain herbals and recipes that allowed individuals to create commonly used medicines in their own homes. American medicine would change forever because of the Civil War and the catastrophe of the mass casualty rates and health care crisis the war created.

This program examines not only the health care experience of 19th century, but many of the Civil War practices that the war ultimately embedded into the fabric of American life we now experience in the 21st century.

There will be a brief business meeting prior to the presentation. The meeting is free and open to the public, though donations are welcome. Refreshments including hot soup will be served. In case of inclement weather, refer to the Shelton History Center’s Facebook page.

The Shelton Historical Society owns Shelton History Center, a museum complex of six historic buildings located just north of the Huntington Green, and strives to provide programs of historical interest to the community. The Brownson House displays the 1913 lifestyle of a middle-class farm family while the Wilson Barn exhibits the 300 year history of Shelton. There is a one-room school and a carriage barn containing horse-drawn vehicles as well. Shelton Historical Society maintains its collections, which includes newspaper clippings, business ledgers, personal diaries and letters, scrapbooks, and material culture artifacts at Shelton History Center.

For more information, call (203) 925-1803.