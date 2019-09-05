Shelton Historical Society autumn tea on Oct. 5

The Shelton Historical Society's annual tea, "Autumn Splendor," will be Saturday, Oct. 5, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Huntington Congregational Church.

The Shelton Historical Society will hold its annual tea on Saturday, Oct. 5, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Huntington Congregational Church, 19 Church Street.

This year’s theme is “Autumn Splendor,” with each table creatively decorated to celebrate the glories of the season. A special golden anniversary table will represent the founding of the society in 1969. First Lady Dolley Madison, portrayed by Carolyn Ivanoff, will make a special appearance and a collection of rolling pins will be on display.

Ladies who attend are encouraged to wear their best chapeau. Scones, sweets, and surprises will complete the afternoon. It’s always a popular event, organizers say, and reservations are limited. The cost per person is $25 ($22.50 for Shelton Historical Society members). Checks must be written to Shelton Historical Society, sent to P.O. Box 2155, Shelton, CT 06484 and received by Sept. 25.

An informational form may be found at www.sheltonhistoricalsociety.org.

Proceeds will benefit the Shelton Historical Society, which maintains a museum at Shelton History Center, 70 Ripton Road comprised of six buildings, a small research library, and a large collection of artifacts. The mission of the Shelton Historical Society is to “preserve elements of the community’s history in order to create connections between Shelton’s past, present, and future generations through education, maintaining a museum with its collections, and providing a voice in the community regarding matters of historical significance.”