Shelton Historical Society event celebrates women’s history

This Old Hat: Leading Ladies will be held by the Shelton Historical Society in celebration of Women’s History Month.

The program, an original musical presentation by Patty Carver, will be held on Saturday, March 28, at 1 p.m. at the Belden Cultural Center, 54 Grove St. (formerly Lafayette School). It will highlight the lives of four important women from history and their contributions to the country.

Carver is a singer, actress and writer with international credits who created This Old Hat: Leading Ladies to delight, inspire and inform audiences about women who played important roles in American history, an announcement said. She is back by popular demand to present the second in the series, featuring the stories of Belva Lockwood, Elizabeth Blackwell, Nellie Bly and Dolly Madison, it said.

She performs her one-woman shows from New England to Florida and delights audiences of all ages.

Proceeds will benefit all programs of the Shelton Historical Society. Savory and sweet refreshments are included in the admission price of $15 for society members, $20 for nonmembers. Membership materials will be available.

Shelton Historical Society recently celebrated the 50th anniversary of its founding and operates Shelton History Center, a complex of six historic structures located at 70 Ripton Road. It consists of a one-acre site that contains the 1820 Brownson House, the 1860 Wilson Barn, the 1872 Trap Fall School, and three other outbuildings.

The Brownson House is interpreted to reflect 1913 and the life of rural New England farmers. The Wilson Barn contains the nationally award-winning exhibition 3 Centuries of Shelton: From Farming to Industry and Beyond. The school is furnished to represent the turn of the 20th century. Buildings are open to the public during regularly scheduled hours, by appointment, or through group tours.

As part of its mission, the historical society strives to provide programs of historical interest such as this to the community. Special events, monthly book discussions and a biweekly program for teens are held. Curriculum-based enrichment programs for school groups and a summer program for children are offered.

For more information and announcements about future programs, call 203-925-1803, visit www.sheltonhistoricalsociety.org, or on Facebook.