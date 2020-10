Shelton IS names September’s top students, character winners

Exterior, Shelton Intermediate School, in Shelton, Conn. Aug. 9, 2016. Exterior, Shelton Intermediate School, in Shelton, Conn. Aug. 9, 2016. Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Shelton IS names September’s top students, character winners 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

SHELTON — The intermediate school has announced its top students and character award winners for last month.

The September students of the month were Milani Leite and Aarav Makadia —Team Acceptance; Paris Alba and Jayson LaPrise — Team Fortitude; Lucy Hare and Luke Park — Team Resilience; Juanita Arenas and Robert Kammerman — Team Unity; Emma Bookbinder and Teniola Danmola — Team Determination; Imani Cort and Jacob Aaid — Team Integrity; Melanie Caicedo and Trey Nagy — Team Endurance; Lillian Miller and Ryan Gibbs — Team Compassion; and Audrey Chrisman and Taj Smith — Unified Arts.

“What You Do Matters” character awards went to Abigaelle Knaggs, Team Acceptance; Martin Irigoyen, Team Fortitude; Saina Dalvi, Team Resilience; Olivia Petrocelli, Team Unity; Kristina Bratz, Team Determination; Arianna Franzese, Team Integrity; Madison Jensen, Team Endurance; Harshita Upadhyay, Team Compassion; and Brianna Stewart and Imani Cort, Unified Arts.

brian.gioiele@hearstmediact.com