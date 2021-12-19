Shelton Intermediate PTO receives grant for STEM education

SHELTON — The Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America announced an educational grant of $2,000 for Shelton Intermediate School to support the science, technology, engineering, and math programs.

PhRMA partnered with the Shelton Intermediate School Parent Teacher Organization to bring this vital funding to local students. The Shelton Intermediate School PTO is committed to supporting the school, students, parents, and teachers in ways that encourage a safe and successful learning environment for all.

This educational grant will support STEM educational instruction and the robotics program offered by Shelton Intermediate School for students in grades seven and eight.

“Now, more than ever, we know how important it is to prepare students for real-world careers.” state Sen. Kevin Kelly said. “By exposing our students to STEM through lessons and programs at school, we are investing in the workforce of tomorrow.

“Workers in STEM fields save lives every day, they connect people, and they innovate for our future,” Kelly added. “Shelton Intermediate School does an incredible job preparing local students for their futures. I applaud the teachers, students, and parents who have made Shelton's robotics program such a success.”

Rob Swercewski and Doug Williams, technology education teachers at SIS, praised PhRMA for the grant.

“This funding will be used to support STEM and robotic programs at Shelton Intermediate School,” Swercewski said. “We are grateful to PhRMA and Senator Kelly for their support and recognition.”

Jasmine Gossett of PhRMA said her firm represents the country’s top biopharmaceutical research companies that allow the United States to be a leader in innovation, particularly in the fight to combat COVID-19.

“Programs like this are an excellent way for students to develop an interest in STEM careers. PhRMA is proud to support the Rocky Hill Education Foundation and their commitment to offering students quality STEM education opportunities,” Gossett added.