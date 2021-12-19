Shelton Intermediate PTO receives grant for STEM education

SHELTON — The Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America announced an educational grant of $2,000 for Shelton Intermediate School to support the science, technology, engineering, and math programs.
PhRMA partnered with the Shelton Intermediate School Parent Teacher Organization to bring this vital funding to local students. The Shelton Intermediate School PTO is committed to supporting the school, students, parents, and teachers in ways that encourage a safe and successful learning environment for all.