Shelton Intermediate announces September winners
The Shelton Intermediate School recently announced its September award winners.
The students of the month winners are as follows:
Team Acceptance - Ryan Costanzo and Gizel Moonrose.
Team Fortitude - Giancarlo Sorrentino and Abigail Park.
Team Resilience - Noah Sciongay and Katie Nam.
Team Compassion - Shane Colligan and Olivia Jansen.
Team Perseverance - Jack Parkes and Julia Sutcliffe.
Team Determination - Nicholas Gergely and Miriam Wulff.
Team Integrity - Paul Zint and Lily Banks.
Team Unity - Matthew Dean and Elena Salluhi.
Unified Arts - Ray Hunter and Jenna Re.
The Shelton Intermediate School “What You Do Matters” Character Award was given to the following students:
Team Acceptance - Jerod Abraham
Team Fortitude - Brianna Stewart
Team Resilience - Eric Basso
Team Compassion - Oluwatise Soremekun
Team Perseverance - Anna Zordan
Team Determination - Marissa Manzo
Team Integrity - Arthur Oliveira
Team Unity - Avery Shreders
Unified Arts - Kristina Bratz and Lucas Narvaez