Shelton Intermediate names December's top students, character award winners

Staff report
Exterior, Shelton Intermediate School, in Shelton, Conn. Aug. 9, 2016.

SHELTON - The intermediate school has named its students of the month and character award winners for December.

The students of the month are Aliyssa Podpolucha and Kacper Luczaj (Team Acceptance); Deborah Lesnick and William Galke (Team Fortitude); Kaylah Melendez and Nathaniel Sosa (Team Resilience); Sailor Martin and Matthew Quevedo (Team Unity); Daniella Berry and Daniel Radwan (Team Compassion); Anayzhia Lugo and James McGlone (Team Determination); Rebecca Franco and Yousef Khalifa (Team Integrity); Emma Santana and Andrew Moore (Team Endurance); and Emma Verdicchio (Unified Arts).

The “What You Do Matters” Character Awards went to Roger Thomas (Team Acceptance); John Konecny (Team Fortitude); Ilyas Ali (Team Resilience); Mia Melendez (Team Unity); Megan Renda (Team Compassion); Tristan Piekarski (Team Determination); Jacqueline Davidson (Team Integrity); Hayden Anderson (Team Endurance); and Giancarlo Rubio (Unified Arts).