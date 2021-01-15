Shelton Intermediate names December's top students, character award winners

SHELTON - The intermediate school has named its students of the month and character award winners for December.

The students of the month are Aliyssa Podpolucha and Kacper Luczaj (Team Acceptance); Deborah Lesnick and William Galke (Team Fortitude); Kaylah Melendez and Nathaniel Sosa (Team Resilience); Sailor Martin and Matthew Quevedo (Team Unity); Daniella Berry and Daniel Radwan (Team Compassion); Anayzhia Lugo and James McGlone (Team Determination); Rebecca Franco and Yousef Khalifa (Team Integrity); Emma Santana and Andrew Moore (Team Endurance); and Emma Verdicchio (Unified Arts).