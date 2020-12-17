Shelton Intermediate names November's top students, character award winners

SHELTON — The intermediate school has announced winners of its November student of the month and character awards.

Student of the month winners are Abigail Angier and Jeremy Wojtowicz (Team Acceptance); Sophia Allegro and Ryan Skurat (Team Fortitude); Trinity Dang and Jack Miloscio (Team Resilience); Alexandra Calandro and Justin Sevillano (Team Unity); Lucia Fede and Dante Ventresca (Team Compassion); Sadie Balocca and Sebastian Kraszewski (Team Determination); Sheniqua Remy and Iham Saymeh (Team Integrity); Sophia Kostour and Prem Shah (Team Endurance); and Ava Quigley and Dante Ventresca (Unified Arts).