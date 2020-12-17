Skip to main content
News

Shelton Intermediate names November's top students, character award winners

Staff report
Exterior, Shelton Intermediate School, in Shelton, Conn. Aug. 9, 2016.

SHELTON — The intermediate school has announced winners of its November student of the month and character awards.

Student of the month winners are Abigail Angier and Jeremy Wojtowicz (Team Acceptance); Sophia Allegro and Ryan Skurat (Team Fortitude); Trinity Dang and Jack Miloscio (Team Resilience); Alexandra Calandro and Justin Sevillano (Team Unity); Lucia Fede and Dante Ventresca (Team Compassion); Sadie Balocca and Sebastian Kraszewski (Team Determination); Sheniqua Remy and Iham Saymeh (Team Integrity); Sophia Kostour and Prem Shah (Team Endurance); and Ava Quigley and Dante Ventresca (Unified Arts).

“What You Do Matters” Character Award winners are Zachary Vargas (Team Acceptance); Camilla Vazquez (Team Fortitude); Olivia Miske (Team Resilience); Kylie Barton (Team Unity); Natalia Luczaj (Team Compassion); John Kocot (Team Determination); Dimitri Mysirlidis (Team Integrity); Cody Minutolo-Noble (Team Endurance); and Emma Fernandes (Unified Arts).