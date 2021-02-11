Shelton Intermediate names top students, character winners

SHELTON - The intermediate school has announced its top students and character award winners for January.

The students of the month are Riya Rao and Efekan Sahin (Team Acceptance); Amaya Gutierrez and Christian Cruz (Team Fortitude); Veronica Esteves and Connor Hackett (Team Resilience); Madison Fernandes and Krishiv Patel (Team Unity); Tiann Smith and Jake Kiman (Team Compassion); Samantha Post and Colin Roden (Team Determination); Saffron Hallett and Alexander Baneat (Team Endurance); Gwendolyn Leonard and Jake Duda (Team Integrity); and Daniella Berry and Juliana Cecchetti (United Arts).