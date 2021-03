Shelton Intermediate names top students, character winners

SHELTON - The intermediate school has announced its top students and character award winners for February.

The students of the month are Emma Carrasco and Ojas Sarada (Team Acceptance); Audrey Chrisman and Ethan Scavacini (Team Fortitude); Olivia Judge and Elias Uyar (Team Resilience); Leah Kovacs and Giancarlo Rubio (Team Unity); Reyanna Cruz and Emiliano Sabando Arcentales (Team Compassion); Juliana Assis and Alexander Chea (Team Determination); Jayla Lopes and Cole Ostrosky (Team Endurance); Madison Mainiero and Justin Gonzalez (Team Integrity); and Raymond Hunter (United Arts).