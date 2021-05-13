Shelton Intermediate names top students, character winners

SHELTON - The intermediate school has announced its top students and character award winners for April.

The students of the month are Kassidy Ventrella and Stepan Orlyk (Team Acceptance); Ava Tadduni and Michael Prancuk (Team Fortitude); Saina Dalvi and Matthew Randall (Team Resilience); Benjamin Wirth and Quinn Wherley (Team Unity); Edyn Sherman and Eric Pacheco (Team Compassion); Magdalena Lupa and Anthony Maria Miranda (Team Determination); Samantha Prodan and Mark Gebuza (Team Endurance); Jessica Almezel and Dimitri Mysirlidis (Team Integrity); and Alexsis Pedreira and Jayson LaPrise (United Arts).