SHELTON — Two intermediate school students have been recognized for their leadership skills.

Megan Renda and Dimitri Mysirlidis each earned the Connecticut Association of Boards of Education Student Leadership Award. Intermediate school Principal John Skerritt announced the awards during the Board of Education’s regular meeting earlier this week.

Renda is an honor roll student and Student of the Year who first demonstrated her leadership capabilities in seventh grade and has continued her success with ease into eighth grade, Skerritt said.

“She has been volunteering in our community and an active member of Girl Scouts for the past eight years,” he said.

Renda has earned the “What You Do Matters'' award for her consistent ability to be a model peer in and out of the classroom. She is also an active member of the SIS band and jazz choir, playing clarinet, as well as participating in the school’s MathCounts competition.

Outside of school, Skerritt said Renda dances at the Dance workshop, enjoys reading and spending time with her family.

“These leadership skills and volunteer activities have been a proven success for Megan throughout her time at Shelton Intermediate School,” Skerritt said. “I am most confident that Megan will continue to be successful in high school and beyond.”

Mysirlidis is a high honor student and was the seventh-grade student of the year. This year, he is president of the SIS Student Council.

He also recently received the “What You Do Matters” award at SIS.

“This award goes to students who possess the qualities of an exemplary peer leader,” Skerritt said. “His teachers describe him as an excellent student who shows true leadership and concern for others.

“Dimitri excels beyond the walls of SIS and is a contributing member and leader in our community, too,” Skerritt said. “As an active member of both Center Stage and Positive Voices, you may have seen Dimitri in the spotlight displaying his musical talents on the stage for many years now."

