K9 officer Stryker with Officer Dan Loris in a photo posted on the Shelton Police Department Facebook page in 2016. Loris was terminated this past week, and Stryker was retired. Loris purchased Stryker from the department, Police Chief Shawn Sequeira said.

SHELTON — Stryker, the Police Department’s K9, has retired, with no immediate plans to replace him.

Stryker worked with Dan Loris, who was fired as a Shelton police officer in the wake of the internal investigation into photos purported to be Shelton officers changing clothes in the parking lot.

The dog, who is nearly 9, worked alongside Loris since the pair’s arrival on the force in 2014. Police Chief Shawn Sequeira said Loris has purchased Stryker, who had recently had surgery, for $1.

“We wish (Stryker) a great retirement after long years of service,” Sequeira said.

Stryker had enjoyed an impressive career with the Shelton police force, including his work sniffing out 55 pounds of fentanyl, worth some $1.5 million, during the stop of an 18-wheeler tractor trailer in 2016 on Route 34 on the highway’s two lane approach to Derby and Route 8. This was, at the time, one of the biggest fentanyl finds in the state’s history.

Stryker’s retirement, and Loris’ firing, leaves the department without an officer-K9 pairing

"We have access to several dogs from neighboring barracks of the Connecticut State Police, if necessary,” Sequeira said. “We are going to explore and research different dogs with skills that may best suit the Shelton Police Department.”

Sequeira said several officers are interested in the K9 post.

“For now, there is no rush because the retiring of Stryker does not affect the department,” the chief added.

Shelton police acquired Stryker in 2014, following the retirement of then-K9 Jager.

Stryker was purchased from Erich Grasso of Grasso Shepherds in Shelton, which has provided several dogs to various law enforcement agencies.

Loris and Stryker graduated the Connecticut State Police K9 Academy in May 2015. The team was recognized as the Daniel Wasson Award recipient upon graduation.

Most recently, Stryker was injured during an arrest in May 2020. Sequeira said the department had also spent $5,000 on emergency surgery for Stryker to remove plastic from his stomach some two weeks ago.

