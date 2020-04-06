Shelton Knights of Columbus Greenway 5K race going virtual

In 2016, runners participated in the 5K Run on the Derby Greenway. This year, the run is going virtual.

SHELTON — The 13th annual Greenway 5K road race, sponsored by the Knights of Columbus Bernardo Council No. 1350 of Shelton, is going virtual this year.

According to the event’s director, John Niski, a virtual race is a “great way to get everyone outside — alone — and enjoy some exercise during these stressful times while also donating to a great cause that services a number of charitable organizations in the local Valley community.

“There is also a great opportunity to have others join in on the fun by encouraging friends and family from anywhere around the globe to participate,” added Niski.

Participants can run any time between April 11 and May 2, which was to be the official race day. The distance of the race is still 5k, or 3.1 miles. Runners can still run — alone — on the original course which is along the Naugatuck River Greenway in Derby, or anywhere they like.

“Around the neighborhood, on a favorite training course, at the local high school track, even on a treadmill in the basement,” said Niski. “Runners decide where and when they want to participate.”

Runners must track their time on a standard smart-watch, wristwatch or smartphone, and then submit their completed race time to the dedicated race website. Results will then be posted on the website, and winners in each category will be determined. Trophies will be awarded for the top runner in each category.

Signup is until April 25 at www.hitekracing.com/greenway5k/. For more information, visit www.kofc1350.org/FiveKRace2020v.htm or www.facebook.com/events/544263396513824/ or contact Niski at john.niski@comcast.net or 203-924-6877.

brian.gioiele@hearstmediact.com