SHELTON — The city is continuing to add to its open space stock.

The Board of Aldermen, at its meeting Thursday, approved the purchase of eight acres of open space off Leavenworth Road for $300,000, with the funds coming from aldermanic bonding.

The land, listed as 0 Leavenworth Road, is contiguous to 67 acres of open space along the roadside also owned by the city. This agreement comes a day after the Planning and Zoning Commission offered a positive 8-24 referral on the proposed purchase.

Mayor Mark Lauretti’s Administrative Assistant Kellie Vazzano, in a letter to the Planning and Zoning Commission requesting the 8-24 referral, stated that the open space increases the city’s contiguously owned space along Leavenworth Road to 75 acres.

This purchase, Vazzano said “advances our goals of increasing the city’s greenways as well as conserving natural resources and wildlife habitations.”

Tom Harbinson, Conservation Commission chair, said the entire strip of property is a mountainous portion along Leavenworth Road around the Indian Wells area. This latest purchase, he said, completes a vision that has been in the works for years.