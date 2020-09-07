Shelton Legion to hold flag retirement ceremony

The Sutter-Terlizzi, American Legion Post 16 of Shelton is holding a flag retirement ceremony on Sunday, Sept. 27, at 1:30 p.m. The Sutter-Terlizzi, American Legion Post 16 of Shelton is holding a flag retirement ceremony on Sunday, Sept. 27, at 1:30 p.m. Photo: Sutter-Terlizzi, American Legion Post 16 Of Shelton Photo: Sutter-Terlizzi, American Legion Post 16 Of Shelton Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Shelton Legion to hold flag retirement ceremony 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

SHELTON — The Sutter-Terlizzi, American Legion Post 16 of Shelton will hold a flag retirement ceremony at 1:30 p.m. Sept. 27.

Boy and Girl Scouts are invited to participate in the ceremony along with veterans from Post 16. Scouts from each unit will be part of the flag retirement.

The public is invited to attend the ceremony. Social distancing and face masks are required. Scout groups are encouraged to attend in uniform with their unit colors. Scouts wishing to take part in the ceremony are requested to arrive 20 minutes early.

The flag is the sacred emblem of the United States. When the United States flag becomes worn, torn, faded or badly soiled, it is time to replace it with a new flag, and the old flag should be "retired" with all the dignity and respect befitting the nation's flag. The traditional method of retirement is to incinerate the flag.

Flags to be retired can be dropped off at the American Legion, 295 Old Bridgeport Ave., Shelton. A metal red, white and blue flag deposit box is located at the front porch of the post.