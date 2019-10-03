Shelton Library Board: Aleta Miner

Aleta Miner

Republican

Library Board

Shelton

Incumbent: Yes

Current job: Shelton Economic Development Corporation,

Education: Shelton High School; Katharine Gibbs/Teikyo Post.

The most important issue in this election: To continue to offer prudent oversight of the ongoing enhancements of the library properties.

Other issues: To continue with the balanced growth within the city. Shelton has a successful corporate presence as well as beautiful trails and open space. Truly a community that reflects the best of both worlds.

Family: I am married to Ed Kisluk and have two grown daughters. I am also the proud grandmother of a little boy named Axel.

Previous elected offices, community group affiliations: I was on the Boys and Girls Club board of directors for close to 20 years. I have served as a corporator of BHcare, sat on the Strategic Planning Committee for Center Stage Theatre, an advisory member of Yale’s Community Rowing Program, a community reviewer for the Valley Community Foundation as well as a member of the Advisory Council of the Valley Community Foundation.