Shelton Library Board: Julie Blakeman
Julie Blakeman
Republican
Library Board
Shelton
37
Incumbent: Yes
Current job: Blakeman Construction
Education: West Haven High School; Gateway Community College; Liberal Arts and Sciences.
The most important issue in this election: I will continue working on the long-range plan as well as renovations to the Plumb Memorial and Huntington Branch libraries.
Other issues: The transparency of all the elected officials’ intentions.
Family: My husband and I live in Shelton with our two children. We are a proud family of second generation local land developers. Our family has old-fashioned values of get your hands dirty, work hard, and play fair.
Previous elected offices, community group affiliations: Derby-Shelton Rotary, St. Joseph religion catechist, Housatonic Boy Scout Executive Board. Past boards, St. Jude HSA; fundraising chair, Monroe Girl Scouts; Shelton Cub Scouts, committee chair, Cub Scouts leader; American Youth Football and Cheer, fundraiser chair.