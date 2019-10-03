Shelton Library Board: Julie Blakeman

Julie Blakeman Julie Blakeman Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Shelton Library Board: Julie Blakeman 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Julie Blakeman

Republican

Library Board

Shelton

37

Incumbent: Yes

Current job: Blakeman Construction

Education: West Haven High School; Gateway Community College; Liberal Arts and Sciences.

The most important issue in this election: I will continue working on the long-range plan as well as renovations to the Plumb Memorial and Huntington Branch libraries.

Other issues: The transparency of all the elected officials’ intentions.

Family: My husband and I live in Shelton with our two children. We are a proud family of second generation local land developers. Our family has old-fashioned values of get your hands dirty, work hard, and play fair.

Previous elected offices, community group affiliations: Derby-Shelton Rotary, St. Joseph religion catechist, Housatonic Boy Scout Executive Board. Past boards, St. Jude HSA; fundraising chair, Monroe Girl Scouts; Shelton Cub Scouts, committee chair, Cub Scouts leader; American Youth Football and Cheer, fundraiser chair.