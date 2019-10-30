Shelton Library Board candidate profiles

There are two candidates running for two spots on the ballot for the Library Board in the November election. Below are small biographies submitted by the candidates. The incumbents are noted. The candidates are listed in alphabetical order.

Julie Blakeman (R), incumbent

Current job: Blakeman Construction.

Education: West Haven High School; Gateway Community College; Liberal Arts and Sciences.

The most important issue in this election: I will continue working on the long-range plan as well as renovations to the Plumb Memorial and Huntington Branch libraries.

Other issues: The transparency of all the elected officials’ intentions.

Family: My husband and I live in Shelton with our two children. We are a proud family of second generation local land developers. Our family has old-fashioned values of get your hands dirty, work hard, and play fair.

Previous elected offices, community group affiliations: Derby-Shelton Rotary, St. Joseph religion catechist, Housatonic Boy Scout Executive Board. Past boards, St. Jude HSA; fundraising chair, Monroe Girl Scouts; Shelton Cub Scouts, committee chair, Cub Scouts leader; American Youth Football and Cheer, fundraiser chair.

Aleta Miner (R), incumbent

Current job: Shelton Economic Development Corporation.

Education: Shelton High School; Katharine Gibbs/Teikyo Post.

The most important issue in this election: To continue to offer prudent oversight of the ongoing enhancements of the library properties.

Other issues: To continue with the balanced growth within the city. Shelton has a successful corporate presence as well as beautiful trails and open space. Truly a community that reflects the best of both worlds.

Family: I am married to Ed Kisluk and have two grown daughters. I am also the proud grandmother of a little boy named Axel.

Previous elected offices, community group affiliations: I was on the Boys and Girls Club board of directors for close to 20 years. I have served as a corporator of BHcare, sat on the Strategic Planning Committee for Center Stage Theatre, an advisory member of Yale’s Community Rowing Program, a community reviewer for the Valley Community Foundation as well as a member of the Advisory Council of the Valley Community Foundation.